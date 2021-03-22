Woman extricated from car after crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

A woman had to be extricated from her car after a crash Monday evening at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred at about 5:15 p.m. at the busy intersection, according to a spokesman for the Lady Lake Police Department. Emergency personnel had to cut off the passenger door of a white four-door sedan in order to free the woman who was trapped inside after the crash.

The Villages Public Safety Department Battalion 40, Lake County Fire Rescue and Lake EMS responded to the scene, along with Lady Lake police officers.