Drivers involved in crash at busy intersection both claimed they had green light

Two drivers involved in a crash at a notoriously busy intersection both claimed they had a green light.

The crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road and tied up traffic in the area.

William McNulty, 74, of Atkinson, N.H. had been at the wheel of a white 2014 Chevy Malibu traveling east in the left turn lane of County Road 466 attempting to turn onto Rolling Acres Road when he turned into the path of a westbound 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by 49-year-old David Scott Tencza of the Oakleaf Town Home Apartments in Lady Lake, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The force of the impact pushed the Chevy Malibu into 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by 59-year-old Christopher Palmer of Summerfield. He had also been westbound on County Road 466 and was stopped at the light.

Two passengers in the Chevy Malibu, 73-year-old Kathleen Parker of Bradford, Mass., and 62-year-old Elizabeth Anne Pettis of Merrimac, Mass., were transported by Lake EMS ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Parker, the registered owner of the Malibu, had been trapped inside the car and had to be freed by emergency personnel. She was later transferred to a hospital in Gainesville.

Tencza was also transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Both drivers claimed they had a green light.

“Neither driver was cited for the accident due to no independent witnesses to confirm which driver had the right of way,” the investigating officer wrote in the report.

Palmer said he was not sure who had the green light.

The Malibu and Silverado were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.