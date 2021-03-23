Tuesday, March 23, 2021
68 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Drivers involved in crash at busy intersection both claimed they had green light

Meta Minton

Two drivers involved in a crash at a notoriously busy intersection both claimed they had a green light.

The crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road and tied up traffic in the area.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the crash Monday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

William McNulty, 74, of Atkinson, N.H. had been at the wheel of a white 2014 Chevy Malibu traveling east in the left turn lane of County Road 466 attempting to turn onto Rolling Acres Road when he turned into the path of a westbound 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by 49-year-old David Scott Tencza of the Oakleaf Town Home Apartments in Lady Lake, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The force of the impact pushed the Chevy Malibu into 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by 59-year-old Christopher Palmer of Summerfield. He had also been westbound on County Road 466 and was stopped at the light.

Two passengers in the Chevy Malibu, 73-year-old Kathleen Parker of Bradford, Mass., and 62-year-old Elizabeth Anne Pettis of Merrimac, Mass., were transported by Lake EMS ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Parker, the registered owner of the Malibu, had been trapped inside the car and had to be freed by emergency personnel. She was later transferred to a hospital in Gainesville.

A Massachusetts woman had to be freed from this Chevy Malibu involved in a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

Tencza was also transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Both drivers claimed they had a green light.

“Neither driver was cited for the accident due to no independent witnesses to confirm which driver had the right of way,” the investigating officer wrote in the report.

This Chevy Silverado was involved in the crash and it appears the air bag deployed.

Palmer said he was not sure who had the green light.

The Malibu and Silverado were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Related Articles

News

Showdown over impact fees draws overflow crowd at Everglades Recreation Center

A showdown over impact fees drew an overflow crowd Monday night at Everglades Recreation Center. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there.
Read more
News

Florida Association of Counties opposes bill on impact fees

The Florida Association of Counties has announced its opposition to a bill on impact fees, a topic which has been on the front burner in Sumter County.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster declares U.S. facing ‘crisis at our border’

Congressman Daniel Webster has declared the United States is facing a “crisis at our border.”
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis vows vaccines for all before May 1

Six more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Tuesday that all Floridians would soon be able to get vaccinations against the deadly disease.
Read more
News

Wildwood mayor says police force could include golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf predicts that unprecedented changes in the city will have the police department looking at all types of transportation options, including golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after alleged drunken attack on woman at their home

A Villager was arrested after an alleged drunken attack on a woman at their home.
Read more
News

CDD 1 schedules forum to hear from residents on future of signage

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors has scheduled a forum to hear from residents about the future of signage allowed at homes.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more