Tuesday, March 23, 2021
73.3 F
The Villages
Larry Vette

Staff Report

Larry Vette, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was 82 years old.

Larry was born May 21, 1938, in Enid, OK and grew up on his parents’ farm four miles north of Lahoma. He graduated from Carrier High School in 1956.

Larry married Deloris Grimes in Oklahoma City on May 15, 1959. He worked in automobile dealership insurance for many years and resided in several cities including Denver and Kansas City. Larry owned Oklahoma Chrysler Plymouth and The Dodge House of Enid from 1983-1986. When Larry retired, he wanted to live where he would not see another snowflake. Larry and Deloris retired and moved to The Villages, Florida in March of 2001, where they played golf all year-long! Larry never met a stranger and enjoyed conversing with everyone.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Elsie Vette. He is survived by his wife, Deloris and two children, Lesa (Gary) Hoofnagle of Lenexa, KS and Dean (Leigh) Vette of Pensacola, FL, sister, Linda (Dale) Hardgrove of The Villages, FL, aunt, Helen Provine of Georgetown, TX. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Amie (Mark) Norris, Katie Vette, Lacie Vette, Laura Hoofnagle, and Grant Hoofnagle.

A gathering will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1-3 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. He will be greatly missed.

