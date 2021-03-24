Kenneth H. Wisniewski, 79, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Beloved husband of 56 years to Judy (Planisek). Loving father to Loren Alcala of The Villages, FL, Jill Kennon of Gloster, MS, and Robin Wisniewski of Denver, CO, and a cherished grandfather to his 10 grandchildren. He was brother to Harriete Konopinski (deceased), Tom, and Donna Tamulewicz.

Ken grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a proud alumnus of St. Stanislaus High School class of 1959. In 1972, he joined the Cleveland Fire Department where he was promoted to LT. and then Captain and served for 25 years. Ken worked mostly at Engine 26 on Kinsman Road, and also at Engine 9, Ladder 1, Engine 24, and Engine 38. Prior to fire service, Ken worked as a lineman with Muny Light and held other odd and fun jobs like selling used cars, moving pianos, and his favorites as an umpire for touch football and as a referee for the City of Parma.

Ken was a considerate, caring, and kind person. He influenced many lives as a father and family member. Always smiling, his humor was on the forefront – enjoying gatherings and making us laugh. The grandchildren were his number one audience while playing Santa Claus, doing magic tricks, and making balloon animals. Ken’s hearing impairment, brought on mostly from his fire service, grew over time and created a communication challenge in his later years. But his humor and laughter was everlasting, as was his eternal family focus.

Ken was a sports star. He entered the Cleveland Central Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame as Legacy Inductee in 2013 in the “superstar” category. In high school, Ken earned All-Conference honors multiple years as QB in football and in baseball. He was a Press Star, Pain Dealer Dream Team (4 times) member and played all-star games in both sports. Ken was a #1 Ohio scorer in 1958 (ran for 1000 yards and 24 touch downs; completed 38/63 passes), MPV, and the North Central Conference Outstanding Player. The late, great coach Len Janiak called Ken the “best player I ever coached.” In baseball, he had a .350 average and was on the East All-Star Team as a catcher, and, after graduation, won the championship on Bob Feller’s Class A Baseball Team (1966). Ken also played golf, racquetball, softball, ping pong, billiards, and hunted.

Ken retired from the Cleveland Fire Department after suffering a heart attack in 1995. Much of his retirement was spent golfing with friends in the Cleveland and Akron areas, and enjoying his grandchildren. Nine years ago, he and Judy moved permanently to the Villages, FL, to enjoy golf, cards, and daily sunshine.

In Ken’s own words, his lifestyle guidelines were to take care of family, respect their independence, know right from wrong, and use common sense. His daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren were his eternal joy. We will miss him immensely.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 26, at 2:00 PM, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. Masks are required and ushered seating will follow CDC safety guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions “In Memory of Kenneth Wisniewski” to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (888-411-5472) at cshospice.org/foundation/giving/.