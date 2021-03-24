Our Mother, Lois V. Churchman Mann Phippen, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in The Villages, FL, where she was living with her youngest daughter, Jodean.

Lois was born in McKeesport, PA, on October 14,1927, the daughter of Harvey M Churchman and Bessie Hannah Dom Churchman. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gail Churchman Hyde, Helen Churchman Roberts, Betty Churchman Pinter and Harvey Churchman. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, the father of her four children, John {Mickey} Franklin Mann Jr of McKeesport. After Mickey’s death, she moved from McKeesport to Irwin, PA, then to Tifton, GA, and later to Gravette, AR, where she met and married Tom Phippen, who was a wonderful companion to her for 8 years before he passed.

Lois was deeply committed to her large and loving family. She was a woman of great faith in Jesus Christ. Praise, worship and church were very important to her and her family who often spent time together singing and talking about their faith. She was a joy to all who were part of her life, often offering to pray for or with anyone in need. She knew how to enjoy herself line dancing at the Gravette Senior Center and in The Villages, FL on occasion. Lois was an excellent fudge maker and planner of wonderful family Christmas celebrations through the years. She also was always open to a game of pinochle with family and never turned down a chance to play dominoes with any of her 25 great grandchildren. If you watch the stock market trends, you may notice a decrease in profits of QVC, as Mother used them frequently to always look stylish and well dressed.

Lois leaves behind many who will long treasure their memories of her always kind and gentle personality including her three daughters, Nancy Mann Newton (Richard), Cynthia Mann Betz (Joseph), Jodean Mann Caldwell (Earl) and her son, John F Mann (Rosa) as well as nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one great great grandson and a foster daughter, Crystal Lee (Horace).

A memorial service for Mom will be held at a later date at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA, where she will be interred with our Dad, John (Mickey) Mann.