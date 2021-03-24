Michael Mayer of The Villages, FL, died March 13, 2021, at the age of 82.

Michael was born in Milwaukee, WI, and his family moved to Kaukauna, WI, when he was young. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1956 and served in the Army. Mike held managerial roles at Fox Tractor, Korning, and Ariens Company. He was an avid bowler and golfer, could fix anything, and was active in numerous clubs and organizations throughout his life. He married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1959. They lived in Combine Locks, Kimberly, and Brillion before retiring in Florida.

Mike was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Mayer Jr., Patrick Mayer, son-in-law Shorty Biedenbender, his parents and several other relatives. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley, his brother Dan Mayer, sisters Corky Lee and Kathy Mayer, daughters Pam (Jim) Peters, and Lori Biedenbender, son Bradley Mayer (fiance Brandy), 10 grandkids, 4 great grandkids, and other relatives.

Mike was a very loved and kind man and will be very missed by many. He will be interred with military honors at the Florida National Cemetery at a future date. The Pielhop Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville is assisting the family.