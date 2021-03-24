Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Speeding Summerfield man who smelled of alcohol nabbed on multiple charges

Larry D. Croom

Juan Manuel Aldana

A speeding and swerving Summerfield man was jailed recently after he was stopped on County Road 42 by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy pulled over a white Dodge pickup truck and made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Juan Manuel Aldana Jr. The deputy noted that he smelled of alcohol and appeared to be “highly intoxicated” with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

The deputy found an open, cold half-empty beer can behind the passenger seat. Aldana refused to perform field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest, a sheriff’s office report states.

Aldana also was found to be in possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusing to submit to a DUI test after license suspended, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession and/or use of drug equipment.

Aldana, who has a prior DUI conviction and one prior refusal to submit a breath sample, was released on $4,500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Aldana also was arrested in July 2017 by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, aggravated fleeing and eluding with damage/injuries and possession of a controlled substance.

