Valerie June Keen, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, joined her heavenly family on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after a fierce battle with COVID.

She was a graduate of Central Catholic High school in 1964. Valerie spent her working years at Ohio Bell as a Supervisor and as a Project Controls Specialist at Dunbar Mechanical and Gem Industrials. After her retirement she enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family and friends. She was courageous as she used this time to try all the things she never had time for.

Valerie was a compassionate spirit whose passions were caring for her family or those in need whom she encountered on her path in life. She found many ways to bring joy to those around her. To know Valerie was to know you had a friend.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & June Van Dorn. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband Edward Keen, brothers Thomas (Doreen) Van Dorn, William (Laurie) Van Dorn, Charles (Patricia) Van Dorn; Children Edward (Samantha) Keen, Benjamin (Christy) Keen; grandchildren Carolina, Meghan, and Gavin.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to her favorite charity St. Jude through the Valerie Keen Memorial Fund.

Family and Friends will be celebrating the life of Valerie at a memorial mass on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church located at 7081 SE HWY 42 in Summerfield, FL. Services will begin at 10 a.m. and all are invited and welcome.