Gloria Balzano, 85, passed away March 10, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

Gloria moved to The Villages after retiring from working for a law firm in New York City. She enjoyed singing with various vocal groups in The Villages when she first moved here. She was a member of St. George Episcopal Church for over 20 years and was a member of the St. Stephen Chapter of The Order of the Daughters of the King at St. George.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, niece and a nephew in NJ. She will be interred in the St. George Memorial Garden at a later date. Please make donations in her memory to the Memorial Fund at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.