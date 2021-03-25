Thursday, March 25, 2021
Gloria Balzano

Staff Report

Gloria Balzano, 85, passed away March 10, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

Gloria moved to The Villages after retiring from working for a law firm in New York City. She enjoyed singing with various vocal groups in The Villages when she first moved here. She was a member of St. George Episcopal Church for over 20 years and was a member of the St. Stephen Chapter of The Order of the Daughters of the King at St. George.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, niece and a nephew in NJ. She will be interred in the St. George Memorial Garden at a later date.  Please make donations in her memory to the Memorial Fund at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

