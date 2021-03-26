Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News

Veterans’ spouses and caregivers now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Report

Spouses and caregivers of veterans served by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.

President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law this week and it expands the VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans and spouses/caregivers. Schedule an appointment by calling 352-548-6000 ext. 103755. 

The VA still has a limited supply of vaccine and is working to determine how quickly it can begin offering vaccines to additional groups identified in the SAVE LIVES Act. Veterans can sign up with the “Keep Me Informed” tool to get updates here: COVID-19 vaccines: Stay informed and help us prepare | Veterans Affairs

