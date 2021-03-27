Saturday, March 27, 2021
87.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Sports Golf

Snowbird completes goal of playing all 42 executive courses

Wes Brooks

Mike Martin of the Village of Collier finished his goal of playing all 42 executive golf courses over three years while wintering in The Villages. 

Playing his 42nd executive course, Martin made a hole-in-one on the first hole at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. It was his first hole-in-one.

Mike Martin completes goal of playing all 42 executive courses.

Last month, Martin got his first Eagle at Hole #7 at Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course. It was his first Eagle.

His next goal is to move full time to The Villages to wake up every day to, “Another beautiful day in The Villages.”

Related Articles

News

Self-proclaimed ‘Pollyanna’ Villager shares story of growing up in Canadian orphanage

Villager Denise Kingsley’s book is titled ‘Amor Fati: Growing Up in God’s Hotel.’ It is the autobiography of an admitted ‘Pollyanna’ who is an unabashed optimist, overcoming life’s difficulties to excel at life.
Read more
Crime

‘Disoriented’ Wildwood man jailed after caught driving with inoperable headlight

A “disoriented and drowsy” Wildwood man was arrested recently after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving with an inoperable headlight.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman and guy pal jailed after caught in stolen vehicle

A Summerfield woman who once was arrested with drugs hidden in her bra and her Belleview man friend were jailed recently on a litany of charges after they were caught in a stolen Volkswagen.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multiple charges after fleeing from deputies

A Summerfield man is behind bars after fighting with Marion County sheriff’s deputies during a recent traffic stop.
Read more
News

FishHawk shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance

The FishHawk Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, April 1.
Read more
News

Former sales representative for The Villages agrees to settlement on eve of trial

A former sales representative for Properties of The Villages has agreed to a settlement on the eve of a federal trial in which her former colleagues are being sued.
Read more
News

Webster’s primary challenger lists AR-15 among modest assets

A state representative who has filed paperwork to challenge Congressman Daniel Webster lists an assault rifle among his relatively modest assets.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more