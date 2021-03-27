Snowbird completes goal of playing all 42 executive courses

Mike Martin of the Village of Collier finished his goal of playing all 42 executive golf courses over three years while wintering in The Villages.

Playing his 42nd executive course, Martin made a hole-in-one on the first hole at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. It was his first hole-in-one.

Last month, Martin got his first Eagle at Hole #7 at Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course. It was his first Eagle.

His next goal is to move full time to The Villages to wake up every day to, “Another beautiful day in The Villages.”