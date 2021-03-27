Saturday, March 27, 2021
87.3 F
Village of Pennecamp woman sentenced after drinking Sake at Sakura

Meta Minton

Lori Denise Will

A Village of Pennecamp woman has been sentenced in an incident which occurred after she drank Sake at Sakura Sushi & Grill at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Lori Denise Will, 54, of 1731 Pennecamp Drive, has been placed on six months probation after pleading no contest to a charge of disorderly intoxication earlier this month in Sumter County Court.

The Dayton, Ohio native was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 10 at Publix at Colony Plaza. She was “incoherent” and “highly intoxicated,” according to an arrest report.

Deputies spoke with a “gentleman” who said Will was not drunk when they first met, but while at Sakura she drank “Sake.” While at the restaurant, the gentleman offered Will a ride home “due to her not having a vehicle and in her intoxicated state,” the report said.

At some point, Will wandered away from the restaurant and to the nearby Publix. A store manager told deputies Will was wandering around eating “miscellaneous fruits” off the shelves. The Dayton, Ohio native left her purse at the end of an aisle and her phone on the end of another aisle. She then went to a bench outside the store and passed out, the report said. When she woke up, she walked into a pillar outside the store and at some point, fell and scraped her right knee.

A deputy was given Will’s phone and used it to call her mother, who replied, “I’m on my way.” Will was instructed to remain seated at a table until her mother arrived. However, Will became belligerent, raised her voice and customers began avoiding the store’s entrance.

