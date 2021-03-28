Sunday, March 28, 2021
George Frederick Rayne Jr.

Staff Report

George Frederick Rayne Jr. (Fred), age 86 of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on March 8, 2021 after a brief illness.

Fred was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his six children, Janet Dumais of Dracut, George F. Rayne III of Westford, Matthew Rayne of Manchester, NH. Margaret Smith of Ashby, Marybeth Marcouillier of Fitchburg, Robert Rayne and his wife Navy of Dracut and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael Rayne, Eleanor Cahill, Kathleen Gormley, Maureen Dyer, Maryclare Troiano, and many nieces and nephews. Fred also leaves a longtime friend, Carol Hampton. He is preceded in death by his father, George F. Rayne, his mother, Margaret Veronica Kirwin Rayne and his brothers, Robert Hall, Paul Rayne, Francis Rayne and William Rayne.

Fred served 3 years in the U.S. Army before taking a position at the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked for over 30 years. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf and amateur ham radio.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA).

