Lady Lake habitual traffic offender nabbed on motorcycle by Fruitland Park police

A Lady Lake motorcyclist found himself behind bars this past Wednesday afternoon when he was stopped in Fruitland Park for speeding.

A Fruitland Park police sergeant stopped 32-year-old James Allen Kennedy’s maroon Honda motorcycle shortly after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Deep Wood Court. The sergeant estimated that Kennedy had been traveling at 60 mph in a 30-mph speed zone, a Fruitland Park Police report states.

Kennedy told the sergeant that he didn’t have a driver’s license, as it had been suspended in North Carolina. A computer check showed that he had three prior convictions for driving with license suspended or revoked in Florida. It also showed that Kennedy’s license had been permanently revoked on July 22, 2019 and he had been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

Kennedy, who lives at 212 Arlington Ave. in Lady Lake, was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with driving while license suspended (habitual). He was released on $2,000 bond and is due in court April 19 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.