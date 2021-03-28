Sunday, March 28, 2021
86.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake habitual traffic offender nabbed on motorcycle by Fruitland Park police

Larry D. Croom

James Allen Kennedy

A Lady Lake motorcyclist found himself behind bars this past Wednesday afternoon when he was stopped in Fruitland Park for speeding.

A Fruitland Park police sergeant stopped 32-year-old James Allen Kennedy’s maroon Honda motorcycle shortly after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Deep Wood Court. The sergeant estimated that Kennedy had been traveling at 60 mph in a 30-mph speed zone, a Fruitland Park Police report states.

Kennedy told the sergeant that he didn’t have a driver’s license, as it had been suspended in North Carolina. A computer check showed that he had three prior convictions for driving with license suspended or revoked in Florida. It also showed that Kennedy’s license had been permanently revoked on July 22, 2019 and he had been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

Kennedy, who lives at 212 Arlington Ave. in Lady Lake, was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with driving while license suspended (habitual). He was released on $2,000 bond and is due in court April 19 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
Health

DeSantis fights to get cruise ships sailing again after devastating year due to COVID-19

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to get cruise ships sailing again. Are you ready to climb aboard? Let us know at [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Village of Pennecamp woman sentenced after drinking Sake at Sakura

A Village of Pennecamp woman has been sentenced in an incident which occurred after she drank Sake at Sakura Sushi & Grill at Colony Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts

A Villager has entered a plea in connection with an arrest in an alleged road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts.
Read more
Golf

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course to shut down for extensive renovation

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will close on Thursday, April 1 until further notice for an extensive renovation.
Read more
Golf

Snowbird completes goal of playing all 42 executive courses

In glorious fashion, a snowbird finished his goal of playing all 42 executive golf courses over three years while wintering in The Villages. Our correspondent Wes Brooks has details.
Read more
News

Self-proclaimed ‘Pollyanna’ Villager shares story of growing up in Canadian orphanage

Villager Denise Kingsley’s book is titled "Amor Fati: Growing Up in God’s Hotel." It is the autobiography of an admitted "Pollyanna" who is an unabashed optimist, overcoming life’s difficulties to excel at life.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more