Boil water order notice issued after water main break near Hacienda golf course

Staff Report

A precautionary boil water order notice has been issued after a water main break near the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.
As a result of the 10-inch water main break, the notice has been issued for the following addresses:
• 1200, 1203, 1193 Morse Boulevard
• 1000-1015, 1002-1024, 1101-1117, 1102-1120 San Antonio Lane
As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.
This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.
If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at 352-750-0000.

