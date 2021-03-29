Monday, March 29, 2021
Passenger jailed after Wildwood Police find marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop

Larry D. Croom

Yelisa Molina Pizarro

An Ocala woman found herself behind bars Sunday after Wildwood Police officers stopped a vehicle with an expired temporary license tag.

Officers stopped the black Ford Mustang at U.S. 301 and Clarke Street, made contact with the driver and detected an odor of burnt and raw cannabis coming from the vehicle. The passenger, 42-year-old Yelisa Molina Pizarro, said she had smoked marijuana prior to entering the vehicle, a Wildwood police report states.

Officers then searched the vehicle and Molina Pizarro admitted that she had cannabis with her. Officers located about three grams of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis, a “one hitter” pipe used to smoke the drug and a vape pen containing a yellow liquid that also tested positive for cannabis, the report says.

Molina Pizarro, who lives at 3 Bahia Court Loop in Ocala, was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. The native of San Juan, Puerto Rico was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession and/or use of drug equipment and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. She was released late Sunday morning on $4,000 bond.

