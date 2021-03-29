Monday, March 29, 2021
South Carolina man arrested after allegedly waving firearm at motorist on I-75

Larry D. Croom

Latreal Davaun Torrence

A 28-year-old South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning on Interstate 75 after being accused of flashing a firearm at another motorist.

A man who had pulled over on the exit ramp near Mile Marker 321 on the northbound side of I-75 told a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy that a motorist driving a black passenger car – possibly an Audi with temporary tags – had held a firearm outside his window. The victim said the man, later identified as Latreal Davaun Torrence, had twisted his wrist so he would see the weapon, which he said had a silver handle. The victim said he feared for his safety so he slowed down so Torrence would pull away, a sheriff’s office report states.

Another Sumter County sheriff’s deputy then conducted a traffic stop on a black Audi at northbound Mile Marker 329 in Wildwood. The deputy reported that a green leafy substance was visible in Torrence’s beard and chest that appeared to be marijuana. He also noted that a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a blunt marijuana cigar was visible on the passenger-side floorboard, the report says.

Torrence told the deputy he had a firearm in the glove box. The deputy detained him and confirmed that he didn’t have a marijuana card. The deputy also performed a field-sobriety test on the green leafy substance and it tested positive for marijuana, the report says.

Torrence, who lives in Charleston, S.C., was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibiting of a firearm or dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. He was being held on $7,000 bond.

