Leonard Pisano

Staff Report

Leonard L Pisano

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Leonard Pisano, loving husband and father, passed away suddenly at the age of 81 years.

Leonard will be forever remembered by his wife Karen, his children, James, Michele, Thomas and Honey and his grandchildren Rebecca, Jordan, Makenna and Kanyon, as well as his extended family and numerous dear friends and acquaintances.He worked as a Marketing Representative at The Villages Sales Offices for 19 years before his retirement.

A Life Remembrance Service will be held in the near future in The Villages, Florida. Memorial donations in memory of Leonard may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Leonard_Pisano.

