Tuesday, March 30, 2021
86.9 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeObituaries

Luther Jacob LaRue, Jr.

Staff Report

Luther Jacob LaRue, Jr.

Luther Jacob LaRue, Jr., age 99, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Luther was born in Wynne, Arkansas on January 14, 1922, as the youngest child of 8, to the late Luther Jacob Sr. and Lelia LaRue. He met the love of his life, Juanita in elementary school and they were married in 1944.

After serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII, he was employed by Nabisco where he was eventually promoted to Assistant Comptroller in the World Head Quarters in New York City.

Luther was always interested and involved in politics and served as mayor of East Brunswick, NJ in the early 1960s.

After retiring from Nabisco, Luther invested in the home building business. He became a partner in Custom Living Homes in New Jersey and was the founder and owner of Custom Quality Communities in Arizona.

He held a Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and an MBA in International Finance from NYU.

Luther and Juanita moved to Palm Coast, FL in 2004. Luther enjoyed boating and, after moving to Florida, he served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Luther and Juanita loved cruising and traveled the world extensively.

A year after Juanita passed away, Luther moved to The Villages, FL. He made many new friends and became an avid golfer. In his late 80s, he became a member of the The Villages’ prestigious Hole In One Club. At age 91, Luther made a solo trip around the globe.

Luther was preceded in death by his loving wife Juanita and his eldest child, Luther Jacob III; his siblings Charles Franklin, Myrtle, Mabel, Lowell, Marie, Irene, and Thelma. He will be greatly missed by his children Michele, Susan, and David; his grandchildren Janna, Meredith, Douglas, Suzanne, Gary Jr., Lia, Paul Jr. and Beck; and his many great grandchildren.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Leonard Pisano

Leonard Pisano worked as a Marketing Representative at The Villages Sales Offices for 19 years before his retirement.
Obituaries

John T. “Tommy” Simpson

While living in The Villages, FL, Tommy Simpson worked part time for The Villages Golf and Tennis Division at Havana Country Club as a Starter.
Obituaries

Alfred Joseph Doiron

Villages resident Al Doiron was an avid golfer, played bocce, took square dance lessons and enjoyed those times with friends, as well as music at the town squares and shows at the recreation centers.
Obituaries

Leonard J. St. Vincent

Leonard St. Vincent treasured his experiences on an Honor Flight through The American Legion Post 347 in October 2017. He also loved the game of golf and was very proud of his ability to play into his 90s.
Obituaries

John Junior Regule

John Regule and his wife, Elizabeth, enjoyed ushering at The Sharon (formerly, the Church on the Square) and Savannah Performing Arts Centers and volunteering at Operation Shoebox.
Obituaries

Susan C. Richmond

In 2005, Susie Richmond moved to The Villages, where she never saw a golf course she did not like.
Obituaries

George Frederick Rayne Jr.

Fred served 3 years in the U.S. Army before taking a position at the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked for over 30 years.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more