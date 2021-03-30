Luther Jacob LaRue, Jr., age 99, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Luther was born in Wynne, Arkansas on January 14, 1922, as the youngest child of 8, to the late Luther Jacob Sr. and Lelia LaRue. He met the love of his life, Juanita in elementary school and they were married in 1944.

After serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII, he was employed by Nabisco where he was eventually promoted to Assistant Comptroller in the World Head Quarters in New York City.

Luther was always interested and involved in politics and served as mayor of East Brunswick, NJ in the early 1960s.

After retiring from Nabisco, Luther invested in the home building business. He became a partner in Custom Living Homes in New Jersey and was the founder and owner of Custom Quality Communities in Arizona.

He held a Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and an MBA in International Finance from NYU.

Luther and Juanita moved to Palm Coast, FL in 2004. Luther enjoyed boating and, after moving to Florida, he served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Luther and Juanita loved cruising and traveled the world extensively.

A year after Juanita passed away, Luther moved to The Villages, FL. He made many new friends and became an avid golfer. In his late 80s, he became a member of the The Villages’ prestigious Hole In One Club. At age 91, Luther made a solo trip around the globe.

Luther was preceded in death by his loving wife Juanita and his eldest child, Luther Jacob III; his siblings Charles Franklin, Myrtle, Mabel, Lowell, Marie, Irene, and Thelma. He will be greatly missed by his children Michele, Susan, and David; his grandchildren Janna, Meredith, Douglas, Suzanne, Gary Jr., Lia, Paul Jr. and Beck; and his many great grandchildren.