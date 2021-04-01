Thursday, April 1, 2021
58.9 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeCrime

Fruitland Park woman claims stolen Wal-Mart items to help her cash-strapped mom

Larry D. Croom

Kristen Nada Rogers
Kristen Nada Rogers

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed Monday night after being accused of ripping off items from an Ocala Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to the store shortly before 7 p.m. and spoke with an asset protection officer who said that he had watched 26-year-old Kristen Nada Rogers on video surveillance as she failed to scan items at a checkout station. He said Rogers then exited the store with $58.91 worth of merchandise that she concealed inside Wal-Mart shopping bags along with the items she had paid for, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy detained Rogers in handcuffs and after being read her rights, she admitted that she had been caught stealing about 12 years earlier. She expressed remorse and said she “simply was trying to save her mother some money because she was having a hard financial time,” the report says.

The deputy searched Rogers’ purse and located two small plastic baggies containing a clear rock-like substance that she admitted was methamphetamine, which was confirmed through a field test on the substance. Rogers was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and retail petit theft. She was released early Tuesday morning on $2,500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Rogers is no stranger to the legal system. She was arrested in July 2019 in the Hacienda Villas with a Villager’s stolen car with Indiana license plates. The 2006 Pontiac G6 had been reported stolen from a home on Dominguez Drive in Villa De La Mesa.

Rogers also was arrested in June 2017 in The Villages when she was among a trio that was caught in a Jeep that had been reported stolen in Ocala. A Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 alerted on the vehicle during a traffic stop and Rogers was arrested and deputies reported finding an insulin-type syringe with what appeared to be blood on the needle and in the tip of the syringe. Deputies used a presumptive methamphetamine test kit to analyze the substance on the items and the substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Related Articles

News

Former sales reps for The Villages skewered on witness stand in federal trial

A high-profile attorney working on behalf of Properties of The Villages relentlessly grilled two former top performers who are being sued by their former boss in a federal trial in Tampa.
Crime

Lopez Legacy Country Club employee accused of battering elderly victim

An employee of the Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club in The Villages was jailed Wednesday night after an elderly victim claimed he pushed her into a wall and through a bedroom door.
News

Work will impact golf cart traffic near Turtle Mound Water Tower 

Work will impact golf cart traffic over the next several weeks near the Turtle Mound Water Tower. We've got details. 
Crime

Villager’s adult son arrested after visit to known drug house in La Zamora

A Villager’s adult son with a long criminal history was arrested after visiting a known drug house in the Village of La Zamora.
Health

Florida sees significant spike in COVID-19 cases and 71 more deaths

Florida reported the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since early March on Thursday as 71 more deaths were reported across the Sunshine State.
Crime

Woman admits to ‘problem with stealing’ after arrest at Belk in The Villages

A woman who admitted she has a “problem with stealing” was arrested with more than $200 worth of clothing stolen from Belk in The Villages.
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on woman’s man friend

A Lady Lake man has been arrested in an alleged attack on a woman’s man friend.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more