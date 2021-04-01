Thursday, April 1, 2021
Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on woman’s man friend

Meta Minton

Richard Owen Holter
A Lady Lake man has been arrested in an alleged attack on a woman’s man friend.

Richard Owen Holter, 67, was arrested Tuesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on warrants charging him with burglary and battery.

He is accused of visiting a home March 16 on Grays Airport Road in rural Lady Lake where a woman had an injunction prohibiting Holter from being near her. She and another man were in the backyard when Holter grabbed the other man’s face and began gouging his eyes, causing him to fall to the ground, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Holter had also entered the woman’s home in violation of the injunction.

Holter was booked at the Lake County Jail where he was being held without bond due to the violation of the injunction.

