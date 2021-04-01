Woman admits to ‘problem with stealing’ after arrest at Belk in The Villages

A woman who admitted she has a “problem with stealing” was arrested with more than $200 worth of clothing stolen from Belk in The Villages.

Kristy Lee Sparks, 49, of Ocala, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about noon Tuesday and went to the ladies department, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She selected a romper outfit and draped it over her arm, placing the hanger back on the rack. She did the same thing with other items of clothing.

Sparks then went to the home goods department where an asset protection manager watched her take a Belk bag out of purse and put the stolen clothing into it. She left the store without paying for the $208.50 in merchandise.

Police were summoned to the scene and Sparks was taken into custody.

Sparks “advised she has a problem with stealing and has been dealing with it all her life and admitted to taking the items,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of retail theft, which was enhanced due to prior theft convictions. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.