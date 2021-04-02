Friday, April 2, 2021
52 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeObituaries

Michael H. Moorefield

Staff Report

Michael H. Moorfield

Michael H. Moorefield, 82, of Lady Lake, Fla., and a former longtime resident of Wells County, passed away Sunday evening, Mar. 28, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Michael was born in Owen County on Feb. 1, 1939, to Jesse and Nellie (Christopher) Moorefield. He married Susan “Ellen” Booker in Uniondale on June 7, 1959. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2000. He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Mary Lucas of Lady Lake, Fla.

A 1957 graduate of Rockcreek High School, Michael served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1966. He owned his own flower shop in Bluffton during the 1970s called Mike’s Flower Shop. For many years, he was a truck driver, retiring in 2001 from TPC, Inc. in Florida.

Michael was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale and had been attending The Congregational Church in Summerfield, Fla., for the past several years. He enjoyed doing puzzles with Mary, bird watching, and working in the yard, especially tending to his plants. He also enjoyed tending to all the plants at his church in Florida. He was also a past member of the American Legion Post 0400.

In addition to his companion, Mary Lucas, he is survived by two sons, Michael (Karen) Moorefield of Bluffton and Curtis Moorefield of Tavares, Fla.; two daughters, Linda (Robert) Frank of Eustis, Fla., and Rhonda Williams of Florida; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jesse Moorefield of Maryville, Ala., Larry (Cinda) Moorefield of Ohio, and Jack (JoAnn) Moorefield of Leo; and two sisters, Beatrice Perrin of Bluffton and Betty (Fred) Dillon of Ossian.

In addition to his wife and parents, Michael was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Bill Moorefield.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the top of Michael’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Related Articles

Obituaries

Thomas Howard Shepherd

Tom Shepherd was a member of the American Legion, a member and past president of the Lions Club and a member of the Fruitland Park Historical Society. He also served the community as a Fruitland Park City Commissioner from 1980-1982 and served as mayor from 1982-1986.
Obituaries

Maddalena Pizzo

Maddalena Pizzo volunteered as an usher at the art center in Escondido, California, and she helped with Operation Shoebox in the Villages. Everyone who met her was gifted with a memory of an exceptionally beautiful, driven, strong, independent lady.
Obituaries

Ronald Harry Proodian

Ron Proodian had a passion for Corvettes, mentoring both children and adults, and supporting local restaurants, where he befriend staff and patrons alike. He will be remembered most for his quick wit, infectious smile, calming demeanor, wisdom, and generosity.
Obituaries

J. Ivan Weaver

He had an active church life and a member at Tri-Count Baptist Church. He enjoyed pitching fast pitch softball, playing golf, having made 3 holes-in-one.
Obituaries

Barbara Novitsky

Barbara Novitsky lived in New York and New Jersey before retiring from AT&T to live in The Villages.
Obituaries

Thomas D. Wade

Tom Wade was a true sports fan of all New England teams, loved crossword puzzles and trivia, and was a lover of eclectic music. One of Tom’s greatest passions was restoring classic English sports cars, including four MGs.
Obituaries

Linda H. Shaw

Linda Shaw moved to Wildwood in 2015 from West Palm Beach. She loved nature and going on hikes, as well as, sewing, quilting, making arts & crafts, painting and gardening.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more