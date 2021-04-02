Friday, April 2, 2021
58.1 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

Villagers for Trump bringing back popular New Zealand political activist

Larry D. Croom

Trevor Loudon

An anti-communist political activist who has proven to a popular draw for members of Villagers for Trump is preparing to make his third visit to speak to the conservative grassroots organization.

Trevor Loudon, an investigate journalist, film producer and author, is scheduled to speak Monday, April 5 during the Villagers for Trump monthly gathering at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Road. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last two hours.

Loudon maintains a blog at TrevorLoudon.com and is the author of three self-published books on U.S. politics – “White House Reds: Communists, Socialists & Security Risks Running for U.S. President,” “Barack Obama and the Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress.” He also has appeared on political commentator Glenn Beck’s online programming.

New Zealand activist Trevor Loudon speaks at pro-Israel rally in Washington, D.C. in March 2015.

The former vice president of the ACT New Zealand Party from 2006-08 is no stranger to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, having visited here multiple times in the past. He spoke before the Villagers for Trump club in September 2019 and June 2019 and to The Villages Conservative Action Group in July 2015 and The Villages Tea Party in March 2014.

Loudon has said he believes in “freedom with responsibility, not freedom from responsibility.” He describes his ideal society as one with a bare-bones government where “people are free to reach their potential.”

For more information about Loudon’s upcoming appearance, visit villagesfortrump.org or email events@villagersfortrump.org.

Related Articles

News

Former sales representative testifies atmosphere changed after death of Gary Morse

A former Properties of The Villages sales representative testified that the atmosphere in the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown changed after Developer Gary Morse died.
News

Vaccinated residents of Sumter County urged to continue wearing face masks

Residents of Sumter County who have received the COVID-19 vaccination are being urged to continue wearing face masks in public settings.
Health

5 more local deaths and spike in Florida cases as CDC relaxes travel guidelines

On the day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 travel guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, five more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and Florida reported another spike in new cases.
News

Fruitland Park Police investigating body found in vehicle at Wal-Mart

The Fruitland Park Police Department launched an investigation Thursday after a body was found in a vehicle parked at a local Wal-Mart.
Crime

Summerfield man arrested in alleged theft of Harley-Davidson motorcycle

A Summerfield man was arrested in the alleged theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle after he was found hiding Wednesday afternoon in a home in rural Lady Lake.
Crime

Daughter arrested after alleged attack on her mother in Fruitland Park

A daughter was arrested after allegedly attacking her mother in Fruitland Park.
Crime

Summerfield man angry over tow bill nabbed after victim claims abuse

A 54-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a woman claimed he refused to reimburse her for paying to have his vehicle towed.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more