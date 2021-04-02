Villagers for Trump bringing back popular New Zealand political activist

An anti-communist political activist who has proven to a popular draw for members of Villagers for Trump is preparing to make his third visit to speak to the conservative grassroots organization.

Trevor Loudon, an investigate journalist, film producer and author, is scheduled to speak Monday, April 5 during the Villagers for Trump monthly gathering at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Road. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last two hours.

Loudon maintains a blog at TrevorLoudon.com and is the author of three self-published books on U.S. politics – “White House Reds: Communists, Socialists & Security Risks Running for U.S. President,” “Barack Obama and the Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress.” He also has appeared on political commentator Glenn Beck’s online programming.

The former vice president of the ACT New Zealand Party from 2006-08 is no stranger to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, having visited here multiple times in the past. He spoke before the Villagers for Trump club in September 2019 and June 2019 and to The Villages Conservative Action Group in July 2015 and The Villages Tea Party in March 2014.

Loudon has said he believes in “freedom with responsibility, not freedom from responsibility.” He describes his ideal society as one with a bare-bones government where “people are free to reach their potential.”

For more information about Loudon’s upcoming appearance, visit villagesfortrump.org or email events@villagersfortrump.org.