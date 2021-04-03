It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Arthur “Art” Lavallee.

Art was in education for 30 years. He moved to The Villages 18 years ago and was active in pickleball, golf and softball, where he was a player and later a coach. Living at The Villages gave him the happiest years of his life. He convinced his two sisters to move there so that the whole family could be together.

Art was born on January 13, 1934 in Massachusetts to Arthur Lavallee and Florina Boisvert Lavallee. He leaves his two loving daughters, Rhonda Hindman of Texas and Laura Welsh of North Carolina and his sister Jane Smiley in Florida. He was predeceased by his son, Peter and his sister, Linda Ulrick and his former wife, Florence. He leaves five grandchildren, Adam and Amy Zerbinopoulos and Joseph, Molly and Katie Welsh and two great grandchildren Eli and Anna Zerbinopoulos.

Art will be interred at the family plot with his parents, his son and former wife and his sister. A memorial service will be held at a later date.