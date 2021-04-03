CDD 13 set to vote on taking ownership of new Water Lily Bridge

The Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors is scheduled to accept ownership of the new Water Lily Bridge.

The CDD 13 board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Everglades Recreation Center to discuss accepting the ownership of the golf cart bridge which is now serving as a key piece of connectivity in The Villages. Specifically, the agenda item calls for the, “Approval of the Bill of Sale and Assignment and Assumption of Bridge Work Product, Warranties, Permits and Licenses with The Villages Land Company, LLC and accept the Non-Exclusive Assignment of Easement and Quit Claim Deed from The Villages Land Company, LLC.”

The board, made up of appointees selected by the Developer of The Villages, is likely to approve the acquisition of the Water Lily Bridge without comment, the same thing that occurred in December when the board accepted ownership of the Brownwood Bridge.

You can see the proposed bill of sale for the Water Lily Bridge at this link: Bill_of_Sale_-_Water_Lily It does not include a price.

The bridge will be paid for by bonds paid by homeowners in CDD 13, which includes the Village of Chitty Chatty, Village of Bradford, Village of St. Catherine and Village of Hawkins.