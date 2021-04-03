Saturday, April 3, 2021
58.3 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

CDD 13 set to vote on taking ownership of new Water Lily Bridge

Meta Minton

The Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors is scheduled to accept ownership of the new Water Lily Bridge.

The CDD 13 board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Everglades Recreation Center to discuss accepting the ownership of the golf cart bridge which is now serving as a key piece of connectivity in The Villages. Specifically, the agenda item calls for the, “Approval of the Bill of Sale and Assignment and Assumption of Bridge Work Product, Warranties, Permits and Licenses with The Villages Land Company, LLC and accept the Non-Exclusive Assignment of Easement and Quit Claim Deed from The Villages Land Company, LLC.”

Golf carts come off the Water Lily Bridge.

The board, made up of appointees selected by the Developer of The Villages, is likely to approve the acquisition of the Water Lily Bridge without comment, the same thing that occurred in December when the board accepted ownership of the Brownwood Bridge.

You can see the proposed bill of sale for the Water Lily Bridge at this link: Bill_of_Sale_-_Water_Lily  It does not include a price.

The bridge will be paid for by bonds paid by homeowners in CDD 13, which includes the Village of Chitty Chatty, Village of Bradford, Village of St. Catherine and Village of Hawkins.

Related Articles

News

The Villages federal trial has scary revelations for ‘friendliest’ hometown

After an extraordinary week spent in federal court in Tampa, Villages-News.com’s Meta Minton shares observations from covering Properties of The Villages, Inc. vs. Jason Kranz, Christopher Day, Angela Kranz, Nanette Elliott and Angie Taylor.
News

Distracted driving caused more than 48,000 accidents last year in Florida

A husband and wife arguing over directions and then crashing into a gate in The Villages was one of more than 48,000 accidents last year in Florida chalked up to distracted driving. Officials warn that distracted driving is a serious problem.
Health

Two more students at The Villages Charter School test positive for COVID-19

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 65,000 cumulative cases and the virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Business

Meet John Siple: Managing Partner of Carrabba’s Italian Grill in The Villages

As Managing Partner of Carrabba’s Italian Grill in The Villages for the past 10 years, John Siple truly enjoys serving the local community.
News

Villager among ‘Happy Hikers’ who share friendship while conquering National Parks

Villager Cleo Simon shares a special bond with a group of women who have spent the past 29 years hiking more than a dozen National Parks and mountain areas. Villages-News.com correspondent John Prince has their story.
News

Heritage Community Church featuring nationally known expert on parenting

Heritage Community Church is preparing to host a nationally known speaker at its regular Sunday services.
News

Villages Rotary Club members help South Sumter students with service projects

Members of the Rotary Club of The Villages made a special trip to South Sumter High School to help students with their service projects.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more