David Harlan Appleby, age 81, died on March 27, 2021, in the comfort of his home in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Dave is survived by his wife, Helen Josephine Bliss Appleby, of 59 Years; his four younger brothers: Bill, Mitch, Rick, and Jim; and his children: David (and Lisa) Appleby, Susan (and Chad) Simmons, and Nancy (and Tony) VanWinkle. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Ruth Appleby, of Manchester, Iowa.

Dave was a leap year baby, born on February 29, 1940 in Cedar Rapids, IA. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1962 with a degree in Industrial Arts + Education. Later that year, he married Helen. Dave was a great family man and loving father. The couple enjoyed raising their 3 children together and now boast 10 grandchildren.

Dave was a social, active man who was deeply involved in church throughout his life. He is known for his wit and humor, his endless youth that came from having only one birthday every four years, for riding his bike across Iowa with Helen and friends seven summers in a row on RAGBRAI, and his great love of golf in his retirement years. His family and friends will always remember him as a caring and compassionate person.

A memorial is scheduled for 2:00pm on Monday, April 19, 2021, at New Covenant United Methodist Church and Columbarium. Pastor Harold Hendren will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Helping Hands Ministry at New Covenant UMC.