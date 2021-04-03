Douglas Duaine Whitmer, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in The Villages, FL.

Born September 2, 1955 to Marjorie and Duaine Whitmer, born and raised on Lake Buckeye in Winter Haven, FL, he was the eldest of his 3 siblings, Julie, Kent & Phil and enjoyed swimming and water skiing in his backyard. He was recruited by the Coast Guard at the age of 17 to attend their academy after a very impressive high school swimming career. He served 27 years in the service after graduating from the academy. His exemplary career spanned across several states and countries with many adventures along the way, retiring as an O-6 Captain.

He was especially gifted as a Mentor and never failed to volunteer or coach when he could. Doug was married for 40 years to the love of his life, Linda and was Father to two children, Stacy and Weston, Pepaw to Madison and Wes, Bonus Dad to Blake, Tessa & Thuy, Dog Dad to Tucker and Cat Dad to Cincuenta. He loved travel and great food, particularly enjoying his trips with his good friends Dan & Tracy and thoroughly enjoyed introducing others to new experiences. Doug was very happy living the retired life in The Villages and felt extremely lucky to have great neighbors and community while golfing as much as he could. He was taken too soon but managed to fit a lot of life and love into his 65 years.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11 am, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL.