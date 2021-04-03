Saturday, April 3, 2021
Laura Deubler Perry

Staff Report

Laura Deubler Perry, of The Villages, Florida, bravely fought stage 4 cervical cancer and began her eternal life with the Lord on March 30, 2021. She was 64 years old.

Born in Abington, PA, Laura was the daughter of the late James Alfred Deubler and Elizabeth Campbell Deubler.

Laura attended Syracuse University and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation.

After living in the midwest, Laura settled in Raleigh, North Carolina, while raising her two sons, Eric and Carl. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years before moving to Littleton, North Carolina, with her husband, David Perry, where she taught dental hygiene at Halifax Community College. The couple retired to The Villages in 2017.

Laura had a contagiously positive personality and loved spending time outdoors, from water skiing at Lake Gaston, to playing a round of golf in The Villages, to racking up miles on her new Trek road bike.

Laura is survived by her loving husband of more than 20 years, David T. Perry, as well as her three siblings, Dale Deubler (Alan Sheppard), Thomas Deubler (Jane) and Anne Feaster (Kurt). She was adored by her two sons, Eric Deubler Hoverstad and Carl Pierson Hoverstad, and she loved being “mom2” to two incredible daughters-in-law, Sarah Gilleskie Hoverstad and Jennifer Edwards Hoverstad. She was blessed with six energetic grandchildren: James, Elin, Henry, Halle, Eloise and Will.

Those who knew Laura know she had the most caring and empathetic heart, and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Laura’s desires, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to New Covenant United Methodist Church, Cornerstone Hospice or the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

