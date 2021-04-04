Charges dropped against Villager who resisted arrest by deputies at his home

Charges against a Villager have been dropped in a case in which he had been charged with resisting arrest when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies showed up at his home.

Michel Heath Buchanan, 62, was arrested on two counts of resisting arrest May 8 at his home at 1119 Fieldbrook Way in the Village of Fernandina. Last week, those charges were dropped in Sumter County Court.

However, it does not mark the end of Buchanan’s legal troubles.

He had been arrested May 1 after allegedly attacking a landscaping crew. That case is still pending in court. In October, Buchanan’s home was the subject of a public hearing after he was cited by Community Standards for overgrown weeds.

He had previously been arrested when an attack sent a woman to the hospital.