Charges dropped against Villager who resisted arrest by deputies at his home

Meta Minton

Michael Heath Buchanan

Charges against a Villager have been dropped in a case in which he had been charged with resisting arrest when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies showed up at his home.

Michel Heath Buchanan, 62, was arrested on two counts of resisting arrest May 8 at his home at 1119 Fieldbrook Way in the Village of Fernandina. Last week, those charges were dropped in Sumter County Court.

However, it does not mark the end of Buchanan’s legal troubles.

He had been arrested May 1 after allegedly attacking a landscaping crew. That case is still pending in court. In October, Buchanan’s home was the subject of a public hearing after he was cited by Community Standards for overgrown weeds.

The home of Michael Buchanan in the Village of Fernandina.

He had previously been arrested when an attack sent a woman to the hospital.

News

Bad Parking shows entitlement and ignorance on full display

The most recent batch of Bad Parking photos from the Parking Patrol show entitlement and ignorance on full display.
Crime

Villager charged in golf cart crash fights access to her medical records

A Villager arrested in February after a golf cart crash left her male companion with a head injury is now fighting access to her medical records by the prosecutor’s office.
Crime

Villager’s son facing child porn charges won’t be allowed to attend school online

A Villager’s adult son arrested last year on child pornography charges won’t be allowed to attend school online.
News

Villages Rotary Clubs collect 6,000 pounds of food for local pantries

Villages Rotarians have joined with Villages Charter School Rotary Interactors to collect more than 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. What's your group or club doing to help others? Share the news with our readers at news@villages-news.com.
Health

More than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases in Florida as vaccines open to all adults

Florida reported more than 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more fatalities Sunday as the state geared up to offer vaccinations to adults of all ages.
News

Villager surpasses bicycling mileage goal as he pedals toward lofty objective

Village of Hemingway resident Jerry Vicenti recently completed his 11th year of bicycling – with a total of 87,081 miles in the books.
Crime

Father charged with infant son’s brain injury wants to work out of state

A father charged with inflicting a brain injury on his infant son wants to be allowed to work out of state.
