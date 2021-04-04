Sunday, April 4, 2021
Father charged with infant son’s brain injury wants to work out of state

Meta Minton

Drew Wyatt Oldenburg

A father charged with inflicting a brain injury on his infant son wants to be allowed to work out of state.

The public defender’s office has filed a motion of behalf of 27-year-old Drew Wyatt Oldenburg of Fruitland Park, who is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse. A Zoom hearing has been scheduled for April 28 in Lake County Court in front of Judge Larry Metz. The motion indicates that Oldenburg has been offered a job in Virginia and it would require him to move. He would travel back to Florida for any and all court appearances, the motion states.

Oldenburg was arrested June 4. He remains free on $10,000 bond, which was reduced from the original $25,000 bond.

The baby had been transferred May 20 to an Orlando hospital from Leesburg Regional Medical Center. A tube had to be placed in the baby’s skull to drain blood that had accumulated around his brain, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The attending physician said the baby’s injury was the “equivalent of a high-speed vehicle accident.”

The baby previously had been admitted May 7 to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital after suddenly turning “limp and white.” The baby was released May 10. Medical examinations indicated the child suffered “an episode of abusive head trauma” likely before the first visit to the hospital, the arrest report said.

Lake County Court records also show that in 2018 a woman other than the mother of the baby Oldenburg allegedly injured had taken Oldenburg to court seeking support for a child they had in common.

