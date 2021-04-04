Retired pastor to address Sons of American Revolution on religion among nation’s founders

A retired pastor from New Covenant United Methodist Church is preparing to talk about our nation’s founders at the upcoming meeting of The Villages chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

Pastor Gary Cantrell, who lives in Inverness and retired last spring after serving 15 years at the church, is a longtime student of the founding of the United States and our country’s rich history. His presentation is titled “Faith of Our Founders” and he will discuss whether the founders meant us to have freedom of religion or freedom from religion.

Cantrell has said he enjoys giving this talk because some people believe our founders had no religious faith and didn’t form a nation or a Constitution around a belief in God.

Cantrell’s presentation will take place April 10 at 10 a.m. at the Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome but seating will be limited due to social distancing. All attendees also should plan on wearing masks.