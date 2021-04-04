Sunday, April 4, 2021
73.2 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

Retired pastor to address Sons of American Revolution on religion among nation’s founders

Larry D. Croom

A retired pastor from New Covenant United Methodist Church is preparing to talk about our nation’s founders at the upcoming meeting of The Villages chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

Gary Cantrell Photo
Retired Pastor Gary Cantrell

Pastor Gary Cantrell, who lives in Inverness and retired last spring after serving 15 years at the church, is a longtime student of the founding of the United States and our country’s rich history. His presentation is titled “Faith of Our Founders” and he will discuss whether the founders meant us to have freedom of religion or freedom from religion.

Cantrell has said he enjoys giving this talk because some people believe our founders had no religious faith and didn’t form a nation or a Constitution around a belief in God.
Cantrell’s presentation will take place April 10 at 10 a.m. at the Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome but seating will be limited due to social distancing. All attendees also should plan on wearing masks.

Related Articles

News

Bad Parking shows entitlement and ignorance on full display

The most recent batch of Bad Parking photos from the Parking Patrol show entitlement and ignorance on full display.
Crime

Villager charged in golf cart crash fights access to her medical records

A Villager arrested in February after a golf cart crash left her male companion with a head injury is now fighting access to her medical records by the prosecutor’s office.
Crime

Villager’s son facing child porn charges won’t be allowed to attend school online

A Villager’s adult son arrested last year on child pornography charges won’t be allowed to attend school online.
News

Villages Rotary Clubs collect 6,000 pounds of food for local pantries

Villages Rotarians have joined with Villages Charter School Rotary Interactors to collect more than 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. What's your group or club doing to help others? Share the news with our readers at news@villages-news.com.
Health

More than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases in Florida as vaccines open to all adults

Florida reported more than 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more fatalities Sunday as the state geared up to offer vaccinations to adults of all ages.
News

Charges dropped against Villager who resisted arrest by deputies at his home

Charges against a Villager have been dropped in a case in which he had been charged with resisting arrest when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies showed up at his home. However, he's still facing prosecution in another case.
News

Villager surpasses bicycling mileage goal as he pedals toward lofty objective

Village of Hemingway resident Jerry Vicenti recently completed his 11th year of bicycling – with a total of 87,081 miles in the books.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more