Villager surpasses bicycling mileage goal as he pedals toward lofty objective

Village of Hemingway resident Jerry Vicenti recently completed his 11th year of bicycling – with a total of 87,081 miles in the books.

The chairman of Community Development District 7 has once again exceeded 7,000 miles of pedaling, with an average of 7,916 per year for the past 11 years while riding 25 miles a day, seven days a week.

“It keeps my mind and body in shape to embrace all my other life endeavors,” said Vicenti, who also serves on the Project Wide Advisory Committee and as president of the popular Italian Paisans Club.

Vicenti climbs aboard his bike every morning between 7:30-8 a.m. and rides for about two hours. Some days he has to attend early meetings, but he said the bike ride still takes place.

This past year, Vicenti tallied 8,032 miles from April 1, 2020 to March 31. All of his miles have been recorded within The Villages, largely between County Road 466 and County Road 466A – all on the same route he’s ridden every day for the past 11 years.

As for the future, Vicenti said he has a lofty goal in mind and is determined to make it happen.

“With a lot of luck, it should take me another two years to reach my goal, which would be a total of 13 years to reach my goal of 100,000 miles, he said.