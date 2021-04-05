Monday, April 5, 2021
75.8 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

Restaurant in The Villages shuts down for complete fumigation

David Towns

A restaurant in The Villages was shut down Monday for complete fumigation.

The International House of Pancakes restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza was completely covered in tents during the fumigation process being handled by Haskell Termite and Pest Control of Tampa. The fumigation process began at 1 p.m. Monday.

The International House Of Pancakes At Southern Trace Plaza Was Undergoing A Complete Fumigation On Monday.
The International House Of Pancakes at Southern Trace Plaza was undergoing a complete fumigation on Monday.

The chemical being used in the fumigation process is sulfuryl fluoride, a colorless, odorless gas. It is used to fumigate buildings and some stored agricultural products like grains. Sulfuryl fluoride is used to control a wide range of pests. Some of these include bed bugs, termites, rats and mice.

The last time the IHOP restaurant was visited by a health inspector, only two intermediate violations were found, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector on Jan. 21 found an “accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.” Also, a spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. The bottle, which contained a degreaser, was given a label by a manager.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly damaging woman’s car in handicapped parking

A Villager was arrested after allegedly damaging a woman’s car parked in a handicapped parking spot at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Intoxicated man arrested after thrown out of popular bar at Brownwood

An intoxicated man was arrested after he was thrown out of a bar at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

12% of federal prison COVID-19 cases reported at Coleman facility

Twelve percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in federal prisons across the United States are at the massive facility in Coleman – just a stone’s throw from some of the newest homes in The Villages.
Crime

Hairdresser jailed after disturbance at Spanish Springs nightspot

A hairdresser was jailed after a disturbance at a popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Crime

Villager’s adult son arrested while pumping gas at Trailwinds Village

A Villager’s adult son was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Crime

Teen arrested after allegedly stealing sweaters from store in The Villages

A teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing clothing from a store in The Villages.
Golf

Winners crowned in popular Rinky Dink golf scramble at Water Oak Country Club

The 14th Annual Rinky Dink golf scramble is in the books – and the four winners are still smiling.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more