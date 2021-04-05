Restaurant in The Villages shuts down for complete fumigation

A restaurant in The Villages was shut down Monday for complete fumigation.

The International House of Pancakes restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza was completely covered in tents during the fumigation process being handled by Haskell Termite and Pest Control of Tampa. The fumigation process began at 1 p.m. Monday.

The chemical being used in the fumigation process is sulfuryl fluoride, a colorless, odorless gas. It is used to fumigate buildings and some stored agricultural products like grains. Sulfuryl fluoride is used to control a wide range of pests. Some of these include bed bugs, termites, rats and mice.

The last time the IHOP restaurant was visited by a health inspector, only two intermediate violations were found, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector on Jan. 21 found an “accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.” Also, a spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. The bottle, which contained a degreaser, was given a label by a manager.