Teen arrested after allegedly stealing sweaters from store in The Villages

Meta Minton

Katelynn Gail Conn
Katelynn Gail Conn

A teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing clothing from a store in The Villages.

Katelynn Gail Conn, 18, was arrested Friday at Belk at La Plaza Grande after she was caught on the store’s surveillance system leaving the store with three black sweaters for which she had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The sweaters were found in a bag in her vehicle. The sweaters still had the tags on them.

During interviews with loss prevention personnel and police, Conn admitted to at least four different thefts from the store. The total value of the 10 items stolen was more than $300.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

