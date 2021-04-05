Monday, April 5, 2021
Villager’s adult son arrested while pumping gas at Trailwinds Village

Meta Minton

Mark Christopher Davis

A Villager’s adult son was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Mark Christopher Davis, 53, who lives at 2268 Margarita Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo, was pumping gasoline at the Circle K into a black Nissan passenger car at about 10 p.m. Friday when an officer ran a check on the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had been assigned to a gold Chrysler, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Davis acknowledged that the license plate belonged to a vehicle that he previously owned. Davis allowed the vehicle to be searched.

Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone Hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the car.

Davis, who escaped prosecution after an alleged burglary at a dead neighbor’s home in 2018, was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked on $5,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Davis previously has been convicted of misuse of a credit card in 2009 in Ohio and aggravated theft.

