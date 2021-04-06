Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Big Dan’s Carwash, a 4,240-square-foot car wash building with 22 vacuum cleaning stations and eight bug prep spaces, is planned for 135 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, the current home of the shuttered Pure gas station and food mart.

The commission on Monday night approved the site plan for the car wash. Commissioners were pleased with the appearance of the planned car wash and said it would be a “big improvement” over the gas station that has been closed for quite some time.

The car wash will be owned by JJGMEE Inc. of Rome, Ga. The project engineer is Ravi Alur of Aspire Engineering of Brandon. The architect is Sofarelli & Associates Architecture.