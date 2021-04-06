Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Big Dan’s Carwash, a 4,240-square-foot car wash building with 22 vacuum cleaning stations and eight bug prep spaces, is planned for 135 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, the current home of the shuttered Pure gas station and food mart.

Big Dans Carwash Won Approval Of A Site Plan Before The Lady Lake Commission.
Big Dan’s Carwash won approval of a site plan Monday night before the Lady Lake Commission.

The commission on Monday night approved the site plan for the car wash. Commissioners were pleased with the appearance of the planned car wash and said it would be a “big improvement” over the gas station that has been closed for quite some time.

The Pure gas station and food mart on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 would come down and be replaced by a car wash.

The car wash will be owned by JJGMEE Inc. of Rome, Ga. The project engineer is Ravi Alur of Aspire Engineering of Brandon. The architect is Sofarelli & Associates Architecture.

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

Crime
A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.
Read more

Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

News
Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more

Speeding teen driver nabbed with cocaine on Rolling Acres Road 

Crime
A speeding teenage driver on Rolling Acres Road was arrested with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Lakeside Landings has golf cart access to The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that realtors are selling homes in Lakeside Landings in Oxford for cheaper costs and telling that community they have golf cart access into The Villages.
Read more

It’s getting very difficult to get a tee time

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident argues it’s getting tough to get a tee time with all of the residents from the south invading the executive golf courses.
Read more

Illegal youth entering the United States

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pennecamp resident weighs in on the young people crossing America’s southern border and what their futures hold. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more