New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Grant Watson recommended approval of a comprehensive plan. The city commission likely will consider those recommendations later this month.

The retail center, owned by 468 Properties and developed by Sandspur Construction Co., will be down the road from the Publix grocery store that opened recently at Magnolia Plaza. Zoning would be changed from agriculture to South Wildwood Mixed Use on the 2.3 acres recently annexed from the county.

Medical buildings are planned on adjacent property east and west of the plaza.

Watson asked Roxann Read, Wildwood assistant development services director, if the retail center would have a traffic impact on Bigham Trail.

“There may be some impact on Bigham Trail and it’s currently on the inspection list,” she said, adding that turn lanes may be needed.

The 10,350-square-foot retail plaza is expected to generate about 100 trips per hour during the afternoon peak period, according to a report prepared by Read.

Access to the plaza has not been determined and a detailed traffic analysis will be required when the site plan is considered.