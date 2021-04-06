Summerfield sex offender jailed after showing up a day late to register

By Staff Report

Eric Samuel Rolle
Eric Samuel Rolle

A Summerfield sex offender spent a night in jail last week after showing up a day late for his quarterly registration update.

Eric Samuel Rolle, 50, of 9445 SE 162nd St., was convicted in Orange County in October 1997 of sexual battery on a victim under 12 by an adult. As a result, he was required to register as a sex offender and must re-register four times a year, in the months of June, September, December and March.

He has re-registered 25 times since originally registering in April 2015. He most recently re-registered in Marion County on Dec. 4, 2020 and was reminded his next re-registration was scheduled for March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office report.

On the morning of Thursday, April 1, Rolle reported to the sheriff’s office to register. After being read his Miranda warning, he told a deputy he forgot he was required to register in March. Rolle said he realized on March 31 he had forgotten and came to the sex offender unit office, but it was closed. Rolle has been provided with the unit’s office hours in the past and is aware the office is closed on Wednesdays, the report said.

Rolle was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender requirements. He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released shortly after midnight Saturday on $2,000 cash bond. Rolle is scheduled to appear in Marion County Court on May 4.

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Headlines

New retail plaza will be constructed in Villages of Southern Oaks

News
Another retail plaza is on the drawing boards for the Villages of Southern Oaks along Warm Springs Avenue. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Leaders send message to Tallahassee about seizing authority from local officials

News
Lady Lake leaders are sending a message to Tallahassee about efforts to take authority away from local officials.
Read more

Florida among five states with nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases

Health
A new study showed that Florida is among five states that comprise an overwhelming percentage of the nation’s new Coronavirus cases.
Read more

Pickup truck disappears from gas pump after owner steps into Wawa

Crime
A pickup truck disappeared from a gas pump after the truck’s owner stepped into Wawa.
Read more

Lady Lake commissioners approve plan for new car wash

News
Lady Lake commissioners have approved a plan for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more

Speeding teen driver nabbed with cocaine on Rolling Acres Road 

Crime
A speeding teenage driver on Rolling Acres Road was arrested with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Lakeside Landings has golf cart access to The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that realtors are selling homes in Lakeside Landings in Oxford for cheaper costs and telling that community they have golf cart access into The Villages.
Read more

It’s getting very difficult to get a tee time

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident argues it’s getting tough to get a tee time with all of the residents from the south invading the executive golf courses.
Read more

Illegal youth entering the United States

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pennecamp resident weighs in on the young people crossing America’s southern border and what their futures hold. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more