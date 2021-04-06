Summerfield sex offender jailed after showing up a day late to register

A Summerfield sex offender spent a night in jail last week after showing up a day late for his quarterly registration update.

Eric Samuel Rolle, 50, of 9445 SE 162nd St., was convicted in Orange County in October 1997 of sexual battery on a victim under 12 by an adult. As a result, he was required to register as a sex offender and must re-register four times a year, in the months of June, September, December and March.

He has re-registered 25 times since originally registering in April 2015. He most recently re-registered in Marion County on Dec. 4, 2020 and was reminded his next re-registration was scheduled for March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office report.

On the morning of Thursday, April 1, Rolle reported to the sheriff’s office to register. After being read his Miranda warning, he told a deputy he forgot he was required to register in March. Rolle said he realized on March 31 he had forgotten and came to the sex offender unit office, but it was closed. Rolle has been provided with the unit’s office hours in the past and is aware the office is closed on Wednesdays, the report said.

Rolle was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender requirements. He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released shortly after midnight Saturday on $2,000 cash bond. Rolle is scheduled to appear in Marion County Court on May 4.