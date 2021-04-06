Woman’s man friend arrested after disturbance at The Quarters Apartments

A woman’s man friend was arrested after a disturbance at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

The woman called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. Monday during a dispute with 37-year-old Tarvis Jamarr Graham of Ocala, with whom she has children, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Graham attempted to prevent the woman from calling 911 because he “did not want to go to jail,” the report said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found him hiding in a bedroom closet. He initially gave police a false name and was found to be in possession of 2.76 grams of marijuana. He was also wanted on warrants from Marion and Sumter counties.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, depriving use of 911, providing a false name to a law enforcement officer and simple battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,250 bond.