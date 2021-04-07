Man sought after physical altercation breaks out at Villages grocery store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man connected to a recent physical altercation at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in The Villages.

Detectives say the man was involved in the altercation with another customer at the popular grocery store, located at Sarasota Plaza. The incident took place on March 8 at about 12:41 p.m., a sheriff’s office report states.

The man then left the store in a silver or gray SUV. Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Street at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #21-1136.