Driver with loaded gun nabbed with cocaine used to treat ‘stomach ulcers’

By Meta Minton

Jack Rockwell
Jack Rockwell

A driver with a loaded gun in his vehicle was arrested with cocaine he claimed he uses to treat his “stomach ulcers.”

Jack William Rockwell, 62, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a red Ford Expedition late Tuesday night when he was pulled over at Picciola Road and Sabal Palm Way in Fruitland Park for an expired vehicle registration, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A black Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun was spotted on the vehicle’s center console. The firearm was loaded with a live round in the chamber. Rockwell said he had recently come from the bank and “forgot to put his gun away,” according to the arrest report. He said he had a concealed carry permit and that was confirmed.

During a pat down, a small cylindrical container was found in the Ohio native’s pocket. It contained a white power which tested positive for cocaine. Rockwell said he uses the cocaine “to self-medicate because he suffers from stomach ulcers.”

A container of Ice Breaker gum was found in the vehicle and it also contained a white power as well as a cigarette that contained a green leafy substance. The substances were believed to be cocaine and marijuana. A torch lighter, “commonly used to liquify narcotics for consumption” was also found in the vehicle, the arrest report said.

Rockwell was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful open carry of a firearm and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Headlines

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Read more

Headlines

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Read more

Resident tells CDD 7 supervisors she’s unhappy about board’s direction

News
A resident of Community Development District 7 spoke out Thursday before the board of supervisors about her displeasure with the board’s direction on its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and changing legal counsel.
Read more

DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

Crime
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
Read more

John Bartram DAR Chapter to welcome expert in restoration of waterways

News
The John Bartram Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to hear from an expert in environmental conservation and practices to reduce or reverse damage to waterways.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

Lack of golf courses down south

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident points out that the Developer has been constructing homes down south before building golf courses and that’s creating a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes the difficulty in getting a tee time in The Villages due to the vast expansion south of State Road 44.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos