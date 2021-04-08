The Eisenhower Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday, April 12.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Eisenhower Recreation Complex at 674-8390.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Eisenhower Recreation Center and pool will be closed on Monday
The Eisenhower Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday, April 12.