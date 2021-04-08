Eulah Frisby Halley passed away April 3,2021 at the age of 90.

Eulah remained active golfing, bowling, playing billiards and board games. She was a self taught seamstress and loved crafting. Eulah was loved by everyone she met and was there to help anyone in need.

She leaves behind the love of her life husband Frank “Hap” Halley who calls her his angel. They were married for 30 happy years. Eulah is survived by sons Dave and Don McKenzie and daughter Brenda Kroll, step children Frank Halley III and Jan Banks; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. followed by a service at 11:00a.m.