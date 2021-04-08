James R. Switala April 12, 1936 – March 29, 2021.

He was born in Detroit Michigan on Easter Sunday to Leon and Julia Switala, the eldest of three (3) sons. He was a devoted husband and father to his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley A (Kujawa) Switala and their three (3) children, Beth Ann (Switala) Doyle, Daniel R. Switala and Janet L. Switala. He had six grandchildren, Zachary (Megan), Nathaniel (Heather), Noah (Kristen), Daniel, Sabrina, Raymond and six (6) great grandchildren. His brother Ernest (Rosalie) Switala and multiple nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and youngest brother Richard (Victoria) Switala.

Jim graduated from McKenzie High School and went to work for Fisher Body. He spent 4 years in the Marine Reserves and later he joined the Army. He served in Germany as a Howitzer gunner and playing football for the base team. Back to the US 1958, he returned to Fisher Body.

In 1959, he met and married his lifelong love, Shirley. His career took him to Detroit Diesel where he worked for 32 years before retiring in 1987. After retirement, Jim and Shirley moved to Hernando County, Florida and later to The Villages, before returning to Hernando County 3 years ago. He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows, Roman Catholic Church in Masaryktown, Florida.

He was always active on a variety of leagues from softball, bowling, racket ball, archery and shooting sports, and golf. As a licensed ham radio operator, he talked to fellow operators all around the world. An avid outdoorsman, he had an infinity for fishing and hunting.