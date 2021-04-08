John Bartram DAR Chapter to welcome expert in restoration of waterways

The John Bartram Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to hear from an expert in environmental conservation and practices to reduce or reverse damage to waterways.

Cheryl Harrelson, a graduate of the Watershed Science program at Colorado State University, will speak to the group on Friday, April 16. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting gets under way 30 minutes later. Masks and reservations are required. Reservations may be made by calling Brenda Thomason at (734) 788-7097 or by emailing at [email protected].

Harrelson has an extensive background in restoration of stream and river channels using natural channel design concepts. Her focus is on environmental conservation and practices that reduce or reverse damage to waterways.

Harrelson owned her own business, Steady Stream Hydrology Inc., in Sheridan, Wyo. for nearly 20 years. Clients included the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of Justice, local and national conservation groups and numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Harrelson’s in-depth understanding of federal regulatory policies compliment her aptitude for working with diverse groups. She is a member of the American Institute of Hydrology and has taught numerous field courses on River Channel Monitoring. She also is the primary author of “Stream Channel Reference Sites: An Illustrated Guide to Field Technique,” a USDA-Forest Service technical report used by colleges and agencies around the country.