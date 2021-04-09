Robert T. “Bumper” Williams

Robert T. Williams (Bumper) of Sweet Valley and Dallas,Pa. passed away on April 8,2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House,The Villages, Florida with his loving wife Fran by his side. Bob and Fran spent the past 15 years being snow birds in Florida, but returned every spring back to their hometown in Pennsylvania.

Robert was born October 23,1938, son of the late Griffith and Grace Williams of Ashley, Pa. He graduated from Ashley H.S. class of 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country. He retired in 2001 from SCI, Dallas as a Correctional Officer and was a proud member of their pistol shooting team. He also was a member of the VFW in Glen Lyon.

Preceding him in death beside his parents are his brothers Griffith, Richard and John, sisters Beverly Politz and Shirley Gavlick. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Fran; Faithful companion, Bailey; Son Robert; Brothers William of Wilkes Barre; Watkin of Idaho and sister Barbara Kolbicka of Ashley. Services will be announced at a later date.