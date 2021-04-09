Water main break disrupts restaurant service at Colony Plaza

Restaurants and other businesses at Colony Plaza in The Villages were struggling to cope Friday morning after a water main break prompted a boil water notice.

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill closed its doors and Beef O’Brady’s indicated it will be unable to serve soda and tea. Water customers are also instructed to discard ice during a precautionary boil water notice.

The boil order has been issued for all of Colony Plaza.

The six-inch water main broke behind the Publix supermarket.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to ensure safe drinking water.