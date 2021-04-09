Water main break disrupts restaurant service at Colony Plaza

By David Towns

Restaurants and other businesses at Colony Plaza in The Villages were struggling to cope Friday morning after a water main break prompted a boil water notice.

The water main broke behind Publix at Colony Plaza
The water main broke behind Publix at Colony Plaza.

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill closed its doors and Beef O’Brady’s indicated it will be unable to serve soda and tea. Water customers are also instructed to discard ice during a precautionary boil water notice.

The boil order has been issued for all of Colony Plaza.

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill closed due to the boil order
Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill closed due to the boil order.

The six-inch water main broke behind the Publix supermarket.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to ensure safe drinking water.

Headlines

Water main break disrupts restaurant service at Colony Plaza

News
Restaurants and other businesses at Colony Plaza in The Villages were struggling to cope Friday morning after a water main break prompted a boil water notice.
Read more

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Headlines

Water main break disrupts restaurant service at Colony Plaza

News
Restaurants and other businesses at Colony Plaza in The Villages were struggling to cope Friday morning after a water main break prompted a boil water notice.
Read more

One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

Health
One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results.
Read more

Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

News
Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.
Read more

Questions continue to surround formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44

News
Questions continue to surround the proposed formation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee II south of State Road 44.
Read more

Resident tells CDD 7 supervisors she’s unhappy about board’s direction

News
A resident of Community Development District 7 spoke out Thursday before the board of supervisors about her displeasure with the board’s direction on its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and changing legal counsel.
Read more

DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash sends him to Leesburg hospital

Crime
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rollover crash sent him to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager writes that the filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters.
Read more

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

Lack of golf courses down south

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident points out that the Developer has been constructing homes down south before building golf courses and that’s creating a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos