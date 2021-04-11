Florida adds more than 5,500 COVID-19 cases as local death toll revised

By Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 continued to plague Florida on Sunday as more than 5,500 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the Sunshine State – with 142 of those reported in the tri-county area.

The Florida Department of Health also revised the cumulative death toll in the local area. Seven fatalities were reclassified from Lake County and one was removed from Sumter County, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 1,813. Of those, 263 were in Sumter County, 613 in Lake County and 937 in Marion County.

As of Sunday, 34,685 fatalities have been reported in Florida. A total of 561,973 deaths were identified across the country and there have been more than 2.932 global deaths, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,124,233 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,520 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,084,173 are residents. A total of 83,575 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,814 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 34,685 deaths and 86,969 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,545;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 4,182;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,300;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 776;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,851;
  • Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,042; and
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 514.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 66,225 – increase of 142
  • Hospitalizations: 4,044

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,988 – increase of 17
  • Hospitalizations: 564
  • Vaccinations: 78,197 (60,315 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,179), Wildwood (1,042), Bushnell (976), Coleman (850) and Oxford (514).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 27,632 – increase of 75
  • Hospitalizations: 1,455
  • Vaccinations: 140,218 (88,566 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,304), Leesburg (4,182), Eustis (2,431), Mount Dora (2,052) and Tavares (1,940). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,605 – increase of 50
  • Hospitalizations: 2,025
  • Vaccinations: 111,556 (74,996 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,654), Summerfield (1,851), Dunnellon (1,361), Belleview (1,300) and Silver Springs (641). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

