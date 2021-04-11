Peripheral Neuropathy is successfully being treated with an Advanced Medical Technology

Mr. Browner came into the Pulsed Neurocare Center exhausted from the pain associated with his peripheral neuropathy and the medications he is taking to mask it. Nothing he had tried with the numerous doctors he visited over the last 2 years had worked. He was facing the reality that with his son moving out of state in fall, and his neuropathy getting noticeably worse, the days of him installing air conditioners in his family-owned business may soon be over. Although Mr. Browner’s neurologist never hesitated to increase his dosage of his strong pain medications to make his life tolerable, but these dangerous, addictive, and powerful medications just drained him of his life energy and his clarity of thought and often had to fight just to stay awake at times. Due to the numbness in his feet, his falls and the burning and sharp pain in his toes, his lovely wife of 30 years, with his encouragement, was now taking walks on the beach without him. At times, this was almost as painful to him as the neuropathy itself.

In January of 2019, I founded a Neurocare Center that operated out of South Padre Island Texas and when the pandemic hit, I shut it down in June of 2020, with the intention of reopening several centers when the world normalizes. This center was equipped with highly advanced space age equipment that is called Photobiomodulation (PMB), Low level light therapy, Photonic Medicine, and many other off shoot names.

Mr. Browner caught a life break because several months before the Neurocare center closed, he and his wife Pamela, over their morning coffee, read about a new Neurocare center that was putting on a free peripheral neuropathy and nerve pain treatment event that was taking place the very next day. Pamela talked him into attending this event to at least check it out.

As he walked in to the Neurocare center, he immediately felt like he was on the captain’s bridge of Star Trek and that he would soon be meeting Doctor Spock. With the many modalities he tried, he attended the event as non-believer, after all, how can light therapy do anything with his painful condition.The Pain and medications he was taking made him a tad bit grumpy to say the least. He was filled with skepticism and felt this was another waste of time and was annoyed with Pamela for talking him into going with her to check out this place. Pamela gave him that look he has seen hundreds of times over their marriage, BE NICE AND DO NOT EMBARRASS ME.

Mr. Browner was met by the clinic director and was offered a free session for his peripheral neuropathy pain. He needed to sit for a spell anyways, so he figured it was better than standing in such a large crowd of people in pain and poor balance. Clara, the floor technician made him feel comfortable and placed him in a gravity chair and placed the light therapy boots on his feet. While he was relaxing, he was listening to me address the crowd and explain what this Photobiomodualtion (light therapy) is and the many highly effective uses for this advanced technology. Cold laser and LED are both photobiomodualtion and are quite similar I explained. Both are used in chiropractor and medical practices today. Many believe LED is a superior technology because it is much safer, can treat large tissue areas at one time and is easy to use with affordable convenient home use applications. The reason LED photobiomodualtion (light therapy) is not usually offered to patients as a treatment option by the medical community is because Medicare and insurance providers do not pay for it. This is astonishing to many people, but it is what it is. I have heard from too many doctors that stated, “we know it works but we cannot bill the insurance company for it”. So, they offer the treatments that do not work but are billable to the insurance providers. Now that ladies and gentlemen is what you call a broken medical system.

In addition to operating Pulsed Neurocare Center, I am also the founder of Neurocare Systems and supply these Class ll pulsed light medical technology systems to not only my own Neurocare center, but chiropractic and medical practices around the US.

With the traditional treatments not working on many injuries, trauma, and diseases such as nerve pain, peripheral neuropathy, and other neurological and neuropathic disorders, I felt it is time to write a health article on this technology. Although Chiropractors and doctors do offer this highly efficacious technology as a self-pay care program for peripheral neuropathy, the cost of a home system can run from 5-7 thousand dollars and in some cases even more. After hearing that patients are not treating their peripheral because they simply cannot afford it, I felt it was time to take the Pulsed Neurocare Center online and offer home systems directly.

Neurocare Systems is launching Pulsed Neurocare Ankle-High 240, which is the most advanced, powerful and affordable Class ll LED podiatry boot system on the market and making it available directly to patients for less than $1000. Eliminating the middleman and allowing the patients to buy directly from the manufacturer was a “must” to be able to accomplish this. Pulsed Neurocare Ankle-High 240 is so powerful, it can be used for wellness over the entire body. Lumbar nerve pads are also part of this highly advanced light therapy system.

You needed to know that there are affordable options available to successfully treat your peripheral neuropathy. There are thousands of studies on this technology on treating the many afflictions of the human body, some of which are the website below. This technology has been around for decades. In fact, NASA used LED light therapy in the manned space mission in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Top universities like Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Oxford, Boston University, and hundreds of others have full departments dedicated to this technology and the study of its use on human on various inflictions. Many of the universities are studying the effects of light therapy for brain trauma and other neurological disorders with promising results to say the least. There are literally thousands of published studies on hundreds of uses over the last decade or so. There are no negative side effects known on this technology. In fact, this technology is so safe and gentle, hospital use it on infants born with jaundice.

If you consider how broken our current medical system is perhaps you will open your mind to the limitless possibilities that this remarkable technology provides. This technology is FDA cleared for increase blood flow, reducing inflammation, and pain relief. So, if you consider that most all neurological and neuropathic disorder have loss of blood flow issues and most all illnesses are related to inflammation as a cause or symptom, it should not be a surprise why many believe this is the future of medicine and why is works so well on peripheral neuropathy.

Mr. Browner finished his session and was not sure if he felt an improvement. Clara gave him a free session certificate to treat again the following day. “I do not believe this will work on my nerve pain, but Pam wants me to give another go” and then departed with Pam. Mr. Browner showed up to his appointment the next day on time, treated and left without any input on his second treatment. Clara figured he was not part of the 85% success group for his condition. Then the very next day, Mr. Browner came into the center and said, ok it works, sign me up…. He treated his peripheral neuropathy regularly until the center closed and then purchased a home system to continue his care at home. He was thrilled that he could treat 7 days a week in the comfort of his own home. I understand he is off the pain medication and is back to installing air conditioners again and taking those coveted walks with his wife Pamela.

I will leave you with one of my favorite quotes is “The future of medicine is a medicine of frequencies”. Albert Einstein. Well, that is exactly what photobiomodualtion or light therapy is and when you pulse light waves at various hertz frequency rates, well the physiological change at the cellular level is remarkable. For more information you can visit neurocaresystems.com or pulsedneurocare.com

